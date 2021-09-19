Cole expected to start as Yankees host the Indians

Cleveland Indians (72-74, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (83-66, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (2-7, 6.03 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (15-7, 2.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 224 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -321, Indians +258; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Yankees are 42-32 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .364.

The Indians are 36-38 on the road. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .348.

The Indians won the last meeting 11-3. Aaron Civale earned his 11th victory and Franmil Reyes went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Luis Gil registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge is second on the Yankees with 35 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 92 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians: 4-6, .187 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Sal Romano: (finger), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Joey Gallo: (neck), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).