Gray expected to start for the Rockies against Nationals

Colorado Rockies (70-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (60-88, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (8-10, 4.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (4-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -119, Rockies +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Colorado will meet on Sunday.

The Nationals are 34-43 in home games in 2020. Washington is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 85 total runs batted in.

The Rockies are 25-51 in road games. Colorado has slugged .416 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-0. Kyle Freeland earned his sixth victory and Brendan Rodgers went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Patrick Corbin registered his 15th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 144 hits and has 85 RBIs.

Cron leads the Rockies with 83 RBIs and is batting .269.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .267 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).