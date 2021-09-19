Farrell scheduled to start for Twins at Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins (65-84, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (83-65, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Luke Farrell (1-0, 1.25 ERA, .97 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.43 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -210, Twins +175; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to play the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 42-31 on their home turf. The Toronto offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Twins are 31-44 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Luis Arraez leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-2. Steven Matz earned his 13th victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Bailey Ober registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 175 hits and has 104 RBIs.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 66 extra base hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .303 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Twins: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Jose Berrios: (abdominal), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).