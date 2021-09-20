Alexy scheduled to start for Texas against New York

Texas Rangers (55-94, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (83-67, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: A.J. Alexy (2-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -262, Rangers +213; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Yankees Monday.

The Yankees are 42-33 on their home turf. New York is slugging .404 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

The Rangers are 22-52 in road games. Texas has a collective .230 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .270.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Domingo German earned his fourth victory and Gio Urshela went 1-for-1 with an RBI for New York. John King took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 55 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is slugging .467.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Sal Romano: (finger), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Joey Gallo: (neck), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).