Weekend Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.

Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida 31-29. No. 2 Georgia received the other three first-place votes in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.

No. 3 Oregon, Oklahoma and Iowa rounded out the top five. Clemson was ranked ninth and Ohio State 10th.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies farm systems are wearing teal wristbands Saturday to protest pay that they say is insufficient.

At least 10 players from the Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore BlueClaws wore the wristbands — which feature the hashtag #FairBall — during their High-A game in New York. The demonstration was organized in part by Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which also handed out the wristbands to fans and distributed pamphlets detailing the financial issues faced by players.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.

The team announced the contract Saturday, the latest in a series of moves by seasoned general manager Lou Lamoriello designed to get the Islanders over the hump in the playoffs.

Chara wasn’t even sure he’d continue playing in the NHL, and now he’ll take the ice for a 24th season at age 44 with the team he broke in with. He was a 1996 Islanders draft pick and made his debut with them in 1997 before being traded to Ottawa in 2001.

AUTO RACING

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway that was overshadowed Saturday night by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott.

Tempers were so hot that Harvick, his losing streak now at exactly one year, declared “I’m ready to rip somebody’s head off” to a crowd undecided if Harvick or Elliott should be booed or cheered.

Elliott led a race-high 175 laps but Harvick passed him with 33 laps to go in an aggressive sequence in which their cars touched. It caused a flat tire on Elliott’s Chevrolet while Harvick was able to drive away unscathed.

Larson made the race-winning move with four laps remaining. It was a Cup-high sixth win of the season for Larson, the top seed in the playoffs.

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Colton Herta cruised to an easy victory at Laguna Seca on Sunday while Alex Palou moved one race closer to the IndyCar championship.

Herta won from the pole, same as he did in 2019 when IndyCar last raced the sprawling permanent road course, for his second win of the season.

He tied his father, Bryan, with a pair of wins at Laguna Seca, but more important, his fifth career victory moved him one past his dad’s tally.

Palou finished second and extended his points lead to 35 over Pato O’Ward headed into next week’s finale.

GOLF

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former University of California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269.

Homa won for the second time this year and the third time on the PGA Tour.

McNealy shot a 68 to finish second.

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Darren Clarke won the Stanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden won the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory, closing with an even-par 72 to beat Germany’s Matthias Schmid by three strokes.

BOXING

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections.

Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, pledging to honestly serve the Filipino people who he said have been waiting for a change of government.

SOCCER

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas fired coach Luchi Gonzalez on Sunday and replaced him on an interim bases with Marco Ferruzzi, the club’s director of soccer operations.

FC Dallas has won only six of its 26 games this season and has nine draws. The coaching change came a day after a 3-2 loss to the Houston Dynamo, one of only two teams below Dallas in the Western Conference standings.

The club also relieved assistant coach Mikey Varas of his duties.

SAILING

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Canfield of Team Stars+Stripes won his fifth Congressional Cup on Sunday, making him the winningest skipper in the 56-year history of one of the world’s premier match-racing regattas.

Canfield beat Johnie Berntsson of Sweden, the 2009 Congressional Cup champion, in three straight races in the final.

In July, Canfield and Stars+Stripes joined the New York Yacht Club’s effort to field an all-American squad for the next America’s Cup.

OBITUARY

LONDON (AP) — Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest goal-scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan has died. He was 81.

With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves was the all-time record scorer for Tottenham, which announced his death on Sunday.

Greaves suffered a minor stroke in 2012 and his family thought he had made a full recovery until he was admitted to intensive care after a more severe stroke in May 2015.