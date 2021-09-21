Naughton expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Houston

Houston Astros (89-61, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-78, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (7-3, 3.38 ERA, .98 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Angels: Packy Naughton (0-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +155, Astros -180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will meet on Tuesday.

The Angels are 38-38 on their home turf. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Astros are 42-33 on the road. Houston has hit 199 home runs as a team this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with 31, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-0. Framber Valdez recorded his 11th victory and Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for Houston. Jaime Barria registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 94 RBIs and is batting .253.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 157 hits and is batting .317.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Astros: 7-3, .291 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (hamstring), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).