Mahle expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-94, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-73, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-11, 6.14 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (12-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 192 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -191, Pirates +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Reds are 40-35 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .427 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 22-53 away from home. Pittsburgh is slugging .363 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a slugging percentage of .512.

The Reds won the last meeting 9-5. Luis Cessa earned his fifth victory and Votto went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Cody Ponce took his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 155 hits and has 87 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 154 hits and has 88 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.45 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Tyler Stephenson: (undisclosed).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow), Jacob Stallings: (concussion).