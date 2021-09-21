Charlotte Observer Logo
Marshall to unveil statue of Hal Greer next month

The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Marshall University will dedicate a statue of Hall of Fame guard Hal Greer next month.

The university said an outdoor ceremony will be held Oct. 9 near Marshall's Cam Henderson Center.

The nearly 8-foot-tall bronze statue was created by Huntington native Frederick Hightower Sr. Hightower also created a statue of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson at West Virginia State in Institute.

Greer died in 2018 at age 81.

He grew up in Huntington, starred at Marshall and became the Philadelphia 76ers’ career leading scorer. Greer was named to 10 straight NBA All-Star games and earned All-Star Game MVP honors in 1968.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.

