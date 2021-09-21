‘The mood is one of excitement’ as Hurricanes open preseason training camp

The Carolina Hurricanes are headed into preseason training camp thankful for a degree of normalcy — camp begins in September, the regular season in October — and eager to get on the ice and get started in 2021-22.

The Canes announced their 52-player training camp roster and schedule Tuesday. After physical testing on Wednesday, the first on-ice sessions will begin Thursday at PNC Arena, and the first preseason exhibition game will be played at home Sept. 28 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The pandemic has not ended and the threat remains of another season with disruptions. But the Canes are 100% vaccinated — players and staff. They’re ready.

The vibe of the team going into training camp?

“I think the mood is one of excitement,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said in an interview Monday. “Obviously we’ve got new faces so it’s getting to know each other and getting to know each other’s families. As for the hockey side, we’re just excited to get going and see what this team can do.”

During the COVID-19 season of 2020-21 that was condensed to 56 games, the Canes won a newly formed Central Division. The team will go back to the Metropolitan Division in 2021-22, back to playing 82 games while trying to secure a fourth straight appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Canes have undergone a sizable changeover since last season and will go into training camp looking for the best spots to place new faces.

Take Jesperi Kotkaniemi, for example. Until Sept. 4, he was a member of the Montreal Canadiens. But the Habs decided not to match the Canes’ offer sheet to the forward, a restricted free agent, and on Sept. 4 the Canes acquired another new player.

“It’s going to be different, no question,” Staal said. “There will be some new roles filled and some positions in certain scenarios up for grabs.

“It’s good. It will make for a good training camp with guys vying for spots. We’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of depth, so it will be tough.”

A team of Canes prospects completed play Tuesday in the 2021 NHL Prospects Showcase hosted by the Lightning. The Canes were 1-0-2 in the three games, losing 3-2 in overtime Tuesday to the Nashville Predators.

Among the prospects who will be at the Canes training camp: forwards Seth Jarvis, Ryan Suzuki, Dominik Bokk and Jack Drury, and defensemen Joey Keane and Jesper Sellgren.

There are 46 skaters and six goalies on the camp roster, and they will be divided into two groups: Team Attitude and Team Energy. Practices will be held at PNC Arena and the Canes’ practice facility at the Wake Competition Center.

