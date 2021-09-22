Stanton, Judge, Gallo power Yankees to 7-1 win over Rangers

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot and the New York Yankees powered past the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Tuesday night to keep pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase.

Joey Gallo also went deep — against his former team — and Luis Severino closed with two shutout innings in his first major league appearance since the 2019 AL Championship Series. New York remained a half-game behind Toronto for the final American League playoff spot.

Jordan Montgomery (6-6) struck out six in 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, giving up one or less for the eighth time in his last 10 starts. Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single and scored both times after he was hit by a pitch.

Starter Dane Dunning (5-9) took the loss.

BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and Toronto beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September.

Toronto maintained a half-game lead lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Tampa Bay, closing in on its second straight division title, is six games ahead of second-place Boston.

Manoah (7-2) allowed two runs and five hits. stuck out seven and walked six. Jordan Romano earned his 20th save in 21 chances.

Bo Bichette gave Toronto a 3-2 lead with his 98th RBI, a sixth-inning sacrifice fly off Nick Anderson (0-1) as Toronto took a 3-2 lead.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. connected on his career-high 21st homer leading off the fifth for Toronto.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 4, 10 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols drove in the go-ahead run with a single up the middle in the 10th inning and Los Angeles overcame a rare off night by major league wins leader Julio Urías.

The Dodgers have won nine of their last 10 to remain on the heels of San Francisco in the NL West. Los Angeles entered the day a game back of the Giants, who played late in San Diego.

Pujols lined a slider from Jhoulys Chacín (3-2) to score Gavin Lux.

Kenley Jansen (3-4) pitched out of a two-on, two-out jam in the ninth to earn the win.

Urías, the major league leader with 18 wins, surrendered seven hits and four runs over six innings in a no-decision. He hasn’t lost a game since June 21.

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 3

DETROIT (AP) — Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and Detroit stalled Chicago's drive for the AL Central title.

The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.

Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Bryan Garcia (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit starter Tyler Alexander, who went five innings. Michael Fulmer got the last four outs for his 11th save.

Jace Fry (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief of White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel, who also lasted five innings. Luis Robert led Chicago’s offense with two hits and two RBIs.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland over Kansas City.

Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two. Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday.

Quantrill (7-3) worked 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing one run on Hunter Dozier’s homer in the seventh. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

Daniel Lynch (4-6) allowed four runs on four hits in six innings, walking three, hitting Chang with a pitch and striking out five.

PHILLIES 3, ORIOLES 2, 10 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally Philadelphia and boot the Phillies' playoff hopes.

Realmuto lined a shot to right field past the outstretched glove of Anthony Santander, and NL MVP candidate Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner.

The Phillies entered three games behind Atlanta in the NL East and are chasing three teams for the second NL wild-card spot.

Austin Hayes drove in automatic runner Cedric Mullins with a single off Ian Kennedy (3-1) in the 10th inning.

Cesar Valdez (2-2) took the loss.

TWINS 9, CUBS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a two-run homer and two singles, Josh Donaldson and Max Kepler each had three hits and two RBIs, and Minnesota dealt Chicago its fifth loss in six games.

Mitch Garver added three singles and an RBI in his return from a back injury to help last-place Minnesota end a two-game slide. Byron Buxton had two hits and scored twice as the Twins pounded 16 hits and won for the third time in nine games.

Willson Contreras and Trayce Thompson hit solo shots for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom drove in two and fellow rookie Frank Schwindel doubled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Kyle Barraclough (2-0) got five outs for the win. Cubs starter Alec Mills (6-7) allowed seven runs on six hits in four innings.

RED SOX 6, METS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth, lifting AL wild-card leading Boston over New York.

Boston won its sixth straight game and remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto for the top AL wild card with 10 games remaining. The Red Sox trail first-place Tampa Bay by six games in the AL East.

New York lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Mets are 6 1/2 games behind in the NL East., and 8 1/2 games back for the second NL wild card.

Kiké Hernández also homered for the Red Sox, who have won five in a row over the Mets. Ryan Brasier (1-1) picked up the win.

Marcus Stroman (9-13) allowed four runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings.

CARDINALS 2, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee.

The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis and Philadelphia remained 4 1/2 back.

Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 ½ games.

Jake Woodford (3-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter. Gallegos earned his 11th save.

Brandon Woodruff (9-10) took the loss, allowing two singles in five innings, striking out five and walking one.

PIRATES 6, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and Pittsburgh dampened Cincinnati's fading postseason hopes.

Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.

Mitch Keller (5-11) pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds. He matched his season high with 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and won for the first time since Aug. 20.

Cincinnati is four games behind St. Louis in the race for the second NL wild card.

The Reds failed to get a hit in key situations, scoring on a double play with runners at the corner and TJ Friedl’s bases loaded sacrifice fly.

Tyler Mahle (12-6) was relieved after 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball and Washington beat Miami.

Rogers (2-0) scattered five hits, struck out four and walked two in his longest outing since joining the club Sept. 4.

Juan Soto and rookie Keibert Ruiz had two hits and an RBI each for the Nationals (62-89), who closed within two games of Miami (64-87) for fourth in the NL East. Sixth-inning, run-scoring singles from Ruiz, Yadiel Hernández, Jordy Mercer and Luis García gave the Nationals a 4-1 lead.

Trevor Rogers (7-8) took the loss, allowing four runs — one earned — and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out a career-high 10 and walked two. Nick Fortes homered for Miami.