Allen scheduled to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (69-83, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (74-76, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (6-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Indians: Logan Allen (1-7, 7.31 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -107, Royals -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to play the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The Indians are 37-38 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .406 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .551 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

The Royals are 33-44 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .395 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .546.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-1. Cal Quantrill secured his seventh victory and Yu Chang went 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for Cleveland. Daniel Lynch took his sixth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 70 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Perez leads the Royals with 66 extra base hits and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Royals: 5-5, .302 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Amed Rosario: (covid-il), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).