Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-54, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (70-80, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (14-4, 2.39 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +181, Dodgers -218; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will play on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 45-28 on their home turf. Colorado is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with 85 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers are 45-31 on the road. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Mookie Betts with a mark of .372.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-4. Kenley Jansen earned his third victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Jhoulys Chacin took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .479.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .537.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .268 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (rib), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).