Velasquez expected to start as San Diego hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (98-53, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-74, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Kazmir (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Vince Velasquez (3-7, 6.09 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +105, Giants -125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Padres Wednesday.

The Padres are 44-32 in home games in 2020. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .362.

The Giants are 49-27 in road games. San Francisco has slugged .443 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a mark of .520.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Tony Watson secured his sixth victory and Tommy La Stella went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Mark Melancon took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 95 RBIs and is batting .277.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 25 home runs and is slugging .500.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .256 batting average, 6.61 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring).