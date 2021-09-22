NBA fines Warriors owner Lacob $50,000 for Simmons comments

FILE- In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. Simmons will not report to Philadelphia 76ers' training camp week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s plans told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because discussions of Simmons' plans with the franchise have been private. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) AP

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments he made about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

Lacob said the Warriors had no interest in the disgruntled Sixers guard.

“In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing,” Lacob said this week. “He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know.

“He’s very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond (Green). Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.”