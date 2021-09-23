McCullers Jr. expected to start for the Astros against Angels

Houston Astros (91-61, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-80, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (12-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 176 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +146, Astros -170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will face off on Thursday.

The Angels are 38-40 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 95 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 44-33 in road games. Houston has slugged .446 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the club with a .556 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-5. Yimi Garcia notched his fourth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Sam Selman took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and has 95 RBIs.

Jose Altuve ranks second on the Astros with 29 home runs and is batting .275.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Astros: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (hamstring), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Yordan Alvarez: (soreness), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).