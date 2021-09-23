Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Calhoun 31, Cedartown 7

Georgia Christian 32, Pataula Charter 18

Griffin 40, McIntosh 0

Liberty County 22, Johnson-Savannah 20, OT

Perry 49, Rutland 7

Temple 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 16

Troup County 38, Columbus 14

Whitewater 40, Northside-Columbus 6

___

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service