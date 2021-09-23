Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Calhoun 31, Cedartown 7
Georgia Christian 32, Pataula Charter 18
Griffin 40, McIntosh 0
Liberty County 22, Johnson-Savannah 20, OT
Perry 49, Rutland 7
Temple 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 16
Troup County 38, Columbus 14
Whitewater 40, Northside-Columbus 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
