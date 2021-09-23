Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aquinas 29, Oakland-Craig 28
Arcadia-Loup City 75, Ravenna 28
Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 10
Medicine Valley 44, Overton 14
Omaha Burke 32, Omaha Central 6
Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard West 21
Pawnee City 77, Meridian 29
Sterling 57, Deshler 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
