Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aquinas 29, Oakland-Craig 28

Arcadia-Loup City 75, Ravenna 28

Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 10

Medicine Valley 44, Overton 14

Omaha Burke 32, Omaha Central 6

Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard West 21

Pawnee City 77, Meridian 29

Sterling 57, Deshler 8

___

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service