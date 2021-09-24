Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dover 34, Cape Henlopen 21
Mt. Pleasant 42, Alexis I. duPont 0
Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dover 34, Cape Henlopen 21
Mt. Pleasant 42, Alexis I. duPont 0
Smyrna 40, Caesar Rodney 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Here are North Carolina high school football scores for games played Friday, Sept. 24, 2021KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments