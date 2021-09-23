Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Del City 62, OKC Northwest 0
Maud 32, Oaks 16
Midwest City 28, Lawton 8
Putnam North 69, OKC U.S. Grant 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
