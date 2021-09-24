Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bozeman 49, Billings Skyview 7
Circle 66, Lodge Grass 22
Missoula Hellgate 62, Kalispell Flathead 38
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
