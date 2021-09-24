Berrios scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Twins

Toronto Blue Jays (85-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (68-85, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (2-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +135, Blue Jays -157; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Toronto will play on Friday.

The Twins are 35-40 on their home turf. Minnesota is slugging .423 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .507 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 42-37 on the road. Toronto is hitting a collective .265 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .322.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-2. Michael Pineda secured his eighth victory and Nick Gordon went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Thomas Hatch registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .507.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 46 home runs and has 105 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (finger), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).