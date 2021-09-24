Megill scheduled to start for New York against Milwaukee

New York Mets (73-79, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-62, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -149, Mets +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and New York will square off on Friday.

The Brewers are 42-36 on their home turf. Milwaukee's lineup has 185 home runs this season, Avisail Garcia leads them with 29 homers.

The Mets are 29-46 in road games. New York has a team on-base percentage of .313, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .336.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-0. Jake Cousins earned his first victory and Luis Urias went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Robert Stock took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 54 extra base hits and is batting .264.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 89 RBIs and is batting .259.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .191 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 2-8, .250 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).