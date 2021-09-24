Wells expected to start as Baltimore hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (55-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-104, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-4, 6.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.96 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -109, Rangers -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Texas will meet on Friday.

The Orioles are 24-51 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .403 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .527 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 22-56 away from home. Texas has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with 30, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

The Orioles won the last meeting 3-0. Zac Lowther earned his first victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Glenn Otto registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 31 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 56 extra base hits and is batting .241.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), DJ Stewart: (knee), Ramon Urias: (adductor), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).