Gilbert, Mariners to face Suarez, Angels

Seattle Mariners (84-69, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (73-80, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (7-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +100, Mariners -120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle will meet on Friday.

The Angels are 39-40 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .406 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Mariners are 42-36 in road games. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .365.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-4. Logan Gilbert earned his fourth victory and France went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Patrick Sandoval registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is batting .253.

France leads the Mariners with 157 hits and has 65 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).