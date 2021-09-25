Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 34, Tennessee, Tenn. 14
Amelia County 63, Bluestone 0
Amherst County 35, Jefferson Forest 13
Appomattox 63, Dan River 12
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Catholic High School of Va Beach 8
Bassett 48, William Byrd 9
Battlefield 16, Osbourn 0
Bayside 16, Landstown 0
Benedictine def. Woodrow Wilson, D.C., forfeit
Bishop O'Connell 32, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6
Brentsville 23, Meridian High School 20
Broad Run 44, Woodgrove 0
Broadwater Academy 38, Brunswick Academy 12
Brunswick, Md. 52, Rock Ridge 8
Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0
Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12
Central of Lunenburg 49, Randolph-Henry 8
Chancellor 30, Eastern View 16
Chantilly 35, George Marshall 6
Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7
Christiansburg 63, Radford 0
Churchland 7, Norview 0
Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12
Clover Hill 48, Huguenot 40
Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 0
Culpeper 22, Caroline 0
Deep Creek 33, Grassfield 10
Dinwiddie 46, Colonial Heights 0
E.C. Glass 35, Liberty-Bedford 0
Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24
Forest Park 25, Potomac 22, 2OT
Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16
Franklin 45, Windsor 0
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military 6
GW-Danville 61, Patrick County 12
Giles 40, Fort Chiswell 21
Glen Allen 13, Hermitage 6
Glenvar 28, Carroll County 0
Graham 28, Galax 0
Grayson County 15, Marion 9
Green Run 68, First Colonial 8
Greenbrier Christian 34, Chincoteague 13
Halifax County 21, Martinsville 16
Hampton 19, Warwick 6
Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Lightridge 12
Hidden Valley 28, Franklin County 21
Holston 21, Eastside 12
Honaker 34, Grundy 28
Independence 40, Dominion 0
Indian River 41, Nansemond River 18
Isle of Wight Academy 42, Hargrave Military 0
J.R. Tucker 22, Deep Run 6
James Madison 48, Langley 0
James Robinson 49, Edison 7
John Champe 21, Unity Reed 14
John Handley 28, Fauquier 14
Kellam 51, Princess Anne 0
Kempsville 17, Salem-Va. Beach 8
Kenston Forest 50, Southampton Academy 42
Kettle Run 42, James Wood 28
King George 41, James Monroe 7
King William 58, Washington & Lee 19
King's Fork High School 17, Western Branch 3
Lake Braddock 56, Annandale 0
Lakeland 48, Great Bridge 7
Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3
Liberty Christian 35, Brookville 7
Lloyd Bird 36, Cosby 12
Loudoun County 27, Loudoun Valley 6
Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0
Luray 45, Skyline 27
Manchester 42, James River-Midlothian 7
Matoaca 21, Thomas Dale 14
Maury 48, Lake Taylor 12
Mills Godwin 21, Douglas Freeman 7
Mountain View High School 30, Massaponax 20
Northumberland 48, Bruton 0
Nottoway 61, Cumberland 0
Ocean Lakes 31, Tallwood 17
Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 0
Page County def. Madison County, forfeit
Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 16
Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Atlee 3
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, John Battle 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 29, Northside 22
Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 0
Potomac Falls 15, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Powhatan 42, George Wythe-Richmond 12
Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 7
Rappahannock def. Mathews, forfeit
Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7
Riverbend 28, North Stafford 27
Sherando 39, Millbrook 14
South County 62, Justice High School 0
Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20
St. Christopher's 56, Norfolk Academy 0
Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7
Surry County 30, Brunswick 28
TJ-Alexandria 28, TEACH Homeschool 14
TJHS 37, John Marshall 0
Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne County, Tenn. 6
Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8
Tuscarora 42, Briar Woods 8
Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16
Union 54, Gate City 13
Varina 52, Mechanicsville High School 13
W.T. Woodson 35, John R. Lewis 2
Wakefield 7, Washington-Lee 0
Warhill 42, Smithfield 19
Washington, W.Va. 21, Park View-Sterling 12
Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 13
West Potomac 24, Mount Vernon 21
West Springfield 31, Hayfield 28
Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7
Westfield 13, Yorktown 7
William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28
Woodbridge 22, C.D. Hylton 8
Woodside 28, Gloucester 0
York 34, Grafton 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Altavista vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Sep 27th.
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Richlands, ppd.
Chatham vs. Gretna, ppd.
Covington vs. James Monroe, W.Va., ccd.
Essex vs. K&Q Central, ppd.
Falls Church vs. Fairfax, ppd.
Henrico vs. Highland Springs, ppd.
Princeton, W.Va. vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.
Southampton vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.
Stuarts Draft vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.
Sussex Central vs. Greensville County, ppd.
Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
