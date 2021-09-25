Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrews 41, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 16
Anson County 33, Albemarle 0
Apex Middle Creek 37, Green Level 20
Arden Christ School 25, Charlotte Providence Day 21
Asheville 49, Asheville Erwin 14
Asheville Reynolds 61, Enka 0
Asheville Roberson 34, North Buncombe 0
Belmont South Point 42, Gastonia Huss 7
Bessemer City 32, Gastonia Highland Tech 8
Boonville Starmount 13, North Stokes 0
Burlington Williams 28, Orange 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 52, Rosman 13
Cameron Union Pines 55, Graham 18
Cary 53, Apex 42
Cary Panther Creek 30, Morrisville Green Hope 3
Central Davidson 34, Oxford Webb 6
Chapel Hill 49, East Chapel Hill 0
Charlotte Catholic 17, Charlotte Independence 6
Charlotte Latin 24, Charlotte Christian 22
Charlotte Myers Park 16, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 13, OT
Chatham Central 21, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7
Chocowinity Southside 44, Goldsboro Rosewood 7
Claremont Bunker Hill 40, West Caldwell 0
Clayton Cleveland 58, South Garner 18
Concord 22, Central Cabarrus 20
Cornelius Hough 16, Chambers 10
Croatan 62, East Carteret 6
Currituck County 27, Camden County 26
David Crockett, Tenn. 28, Canton Pisgah 14
East Bend Forbush 48, West Wilkes 3
East Duplin 31, Kinston 27
East Forsyth 59, Davie County 21
East Gaston 50, Cherryville 14
East Mecklenburg 31, Charlotte Garinger 14
East Wake 28, Pikeville Aycock 14
Eastern Alamance 41, Western Alamance 20
Eastern Randolph 33, West Stanly 3
Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Edenton Holmes 13
Faith Christian 32, Grace Christian-Raleigh 26
Farmville Central 27, Riverside Martin 20
Fayetteville Britt 27, Lumberton 7
Fayetteville Pine Forest 60, Western Harnett 6
Fayetteville Seventy-First 34, Gray's Creek 0
Fayetteville Westover 41, Harnett Central 13
Forest City Chase 47, McDowell County 14
Fuquay-Varina 42, Southeast Raleigh 8
Garner 21, Clayton 20
Gastonia Forestview 24, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Greensboro Dudley 55, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Greensboro Grimsley 55, Northwest Guilford 21
Greensboro Page 43, Jamestown Ragsdale 14
Greenville Conley 41, Jacksonville Northside 13
Greenville Rose 42, South Central Pitt 0
Havelock 34, Southern Durham 2
Hendersonville 56, Polk County 25
Hertford County 48, Pasquotank County 0
Hickory Grove Christian 48, South Wake 12
Hickory Ridge 45, Mooresville 19
High Point Christian Academy 40, Covenant Day School 6
Holly Ridge Dixon 52, Rocky Point Trask 32
Holly Springs 42, Friendship 35
Hope Mills South View 55, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Huntersville Hopewell 39, Charlotte Mallard Creek 0
Jacksonville 29, New Bern 28
John Paul II Catholic 18, Cary Christian 6
Jones County 14, East Columbus 13
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27, Manteo 8
Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 64, Rocky Mount Academy 42
Knightdale 33, Cape Fear 13
Lake Norman 14, Kannapolis Brown 13
Lake Norman Charter 45, Asheville Christian 8
Lasker Northeast def. Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston, forfeit
Lee County 34, Hoke County 6
Lincolnton 21, Newton-Conover 17
Maiden 20, West Lincoln 14
Matthews Butler 20, Charlotte Providence 0
Matthews Weddington 28, Charlotte Olympic 0
Mayodan McMichael 49, High Point Andrews 6
Mitchell County 55, Swannanoa Owen 27
Monroe Parkwood 50, Buford, S.C. 21
Morganton Patton 26, Madison County 13
Mount Airy 48, South Stokes 6
Mount Pleasant 56, Monroe Union Academy 0
Murphy 54, Union County, Ga. 24
Nash Central 15, Franklinton 14
Newton Grove Midway 33, Richlands 13
North Iredell 15, Hickory St. Stephens 6
North Lincoln 21, Hickory 6
North Moore 26, Bartlett Yancey 8
Northampton County 62, North Edgecombe 21
Northern Guilford 43, Southeast Guilford 6
Northern Nash 41, Bunn 14
Northwest Cabarrus 33, East Rowan 7
Pender County 62, Salemburg Lakewood 6
Pittsboro Northwood 34, Newton Grove Hobbton 14
R-S Central 41, Brevard 30
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 47, Charlotte Country Day 0
Raleigh Ravenscroft 41, North Wake Christian 6
Randleman 20, Montgomery Central 14, OT
Richmond County 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 21
Robbinsville 35, Lenoir City, Tenn. 19
Robert B. Glenn 33, Pfafftown Reagan 13
Rockingham County 33, Greensboro Smith 0
Salisbury 69, West Davidson 6
Shelby 55, Mooresboro Jefferson 7
Shelby Crest 35, Belmont Cramer 16
South Brunswick 6, New Hanover County 3
South Davidson 12, Lexington 6
South Mecklenburg 44, Charlotte Berry Tech 10
SouthWest Edgecombe 61, Greene Central 20
Southern Alamance 22, Wendell Corinth Holders 7
Southern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 0
Southern Nash 56, Roanoke Rapids 14
Southwest Onslow 41, North Lenoir 20
Southwestern Randolph 17, Asheboro 7
Statesville 16, East Lincoln 6
Sylva Smoky Mountain 49, North Henderson 26
Tarboro 48, Bertie County 0
Thomasville 59, North Rowan 18
Thomasville Ledford 35, Clinton 18
Valdese Draughn 42, Avery County 22
Vance County 21, Northern Durham 20
Wallace-Rose Hill 76, South Lenoir 26
Warsaw Kenan 40, South Columbus 0
Wayne Christian 58, Pungo Christian 0
Waynesville Tuscola 21, Franklin 17
West Bladen 14, Fairmont 12
West Brunswick 40, Wilmington Ashley 29
West Cabarrus 10, Concord Cox Mill 6
West Charlotte 62, West Mecklenburg 13
West Craven 26, Washington 7
West Henderson 41, East Henderson 7
West Iredell 16, Newton Foard 8
West Rowan 55, South Rowan 16
Wilmington Hoggard 28, Topsail 7
Wilson Hunt 35, Smithfield-Selma 0
Winston-Salem Carver 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Winston-Salem Reynolds 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clinton vs. Red Springs, ppd.
Eastern Guilford vs. High Point Central, ccd.
Fayetteville Sanford vs. Erwin Triton, ppd.
Fayetteville Smith vs. Spring Lake Overhills, ppd.
King's Academy, Tenn. vs. Swain County, ccd.
Louisburg vs. Princeton, ccd.
Newton Grove Midway vs. St. Pauls, ppd.
Pembroke Swett vs. Cape Fear, ppd.
Perquimans vs. Robersonville South Creek, ccd.
Southern Wayne vs. West Johnston, ppd.
Union Hurricanes vs. Murphy, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
