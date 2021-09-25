Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 30, Burns 8
Buffalo 38, Rawlins 6
Casper Kelly Walsh 34, Laramie 24
Cheyenne Central 38, Cheyenne South 0
Cheyenne East 24, Sheridan 21
Cody 38, Powell 14
Cokeville 36, Pinedale 0
Douglas 49, Riverton 0
Evanston 27, Green River 7
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Jackson Hole 28, Star Valley 22
Kemmerer 21, Mountain View 20
Lovell 51, Thermopolis 15
Lusk 46, Lingle-Fort Laramie 36
Meeteetse 74, Burlington 68
Newcastle 20, Tongue River 17, OT
Pine Bluffs 52, Southeast 19
Rock Springs 17, Casper Natrona 14
Rocky Mountain 35, Greybull 20
Thunder Basin 61, Campbell County 15
Torrington 24, Upton-Sundance 14
Wheatland 41, Glenrock 6
Worland 24, Lander 17
Wright 21, Moorcroft 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments