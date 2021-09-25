Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Red Deer-Lethbridge
Hurricanes 4, Rebels 3
First Period
1. Lethbridge, Hall 2 (Wheatcroft, Nash) 4:05.
2. Red Deer, Uchacz 3 (unassisted) 13:19.
3. Red Deer, Bawa 1 (Rowland, Fabrizi) 19:13.
4. Lethbridge, Repcik 1 (unassisted) 19:36.
Penalties — Gustafson Rd (holding) 7:50; Rowland Rd (closing hand on puck) 7:55.
Second Period
5. Lethbridge, Thacker 2 (Bentham, Nash) 13:44.
6. Lethbridge, Hall 3 (Pauls) 17:59.
Penalties — Lind Rd (checking from behind) 7:00.
Third Period
7. Red Deer, Anderson 2 (Weir, Lind) 5:23 (pp).
Penalties — Barlage Let (checking to the head) 3:52.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Red Deer: Coward (L, ). Lethbridge: Meneghin (15 shots, 13 saves), Picklyk (W, 11:18 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Red Deer: 1-1; Lethbridge: 0-3.
Referees — Brody McGrath, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Will Mosswick, Jason Nedinis.
Attendance — 596 at Lethbridge.
Comments