Yankees top Red Sox 8-3, snap Boston’s 7-game win streak

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with teammate Rougned Odor after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP

Gerrit Cole took a two-hit shutout into the sixth inning and Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer to lead the Yankees to an 8-3 victory Friday night, snapping Boston’s seven-game winning streak and pulling New York within one game of the Red Sox atop the wild-card standings.

Cole (16-8) no-hit the Red Sox for 3 2/3 innings and New York coasted to its fourth straight win. In a potential preview of the AL wild-card matchup, Nathan Eovaldi (10-9) barely made it out of the first inning and couldn’t get through the third.

Boston holds the first AL wild card, with the Yankees a game back and in position for the second spot. Toronto dropped two games behind New York following a 3-1 loss at Minnesota.

Unless the Blue Jays — or Seattle or Oakland — can catch one of them, the Red Sox and Yankees would meet in a one-game playoff Oct. 5 for the right to advance to an AL Division Series.

Cole allowed three runs on five hits and three walks, striking out six in six innings. Stanton and Gleyber Torres (home run) had three hits apiece for the Yankees.

J.D. Martinez broke up Cole’s no-hit bid with a double down the right field line with two out in the fourth. Rafael Devers spoiled the shutout with a three-run homer in the sixth that made it 7-3.

RAYS 8, MARLINS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough allowed two hits over six innings of splendid relief and Tampa Bay blanked Miami to close in on another AL East title.

The defending American League champions got three RBIs apiece from Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier, who was a homer short of the cycle.

Tampa Bay, which clinched a postseason spot Wednesday, has a magic number of two to win the division. A Rays victory and Boston loss to the Yankees on Saturday would secure Tampa Bay’s second consecutive AL East crown.

Yarbrough (9-6) replaced opener David Robertson in the second inning and had four strikeouts. Dietrich Enns went the final two innings to complete a two-hitter.

Edward Cabrera (0-3) gave up three runs, two hits, four walks and struck out six over three innings.

BRAVES 4, PADRES 0

PADRES 6, BRAVES 5, SUSPENDED GAME

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and NL East-leading Atlanta beat San Diego to split an unusual night of baseball.

A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21.

The net effect was that the Braves’ lead over the Phillies is down to 1 1/2 games after Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh 8-6.

Fried (13-7), a former Padres farmhand, was brilliant in winning his sixth straight decision over 10 starts.He threw 98 pitches, struck out four and walked none.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer for the Braves in the nightcap.

The Padres continued to plummet toward the biggest collapse in franchise history. San Diego is seven games behind St. Louis for the second wild card while also trailing Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

Reiss Knehr (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in four innings in losing the nightcap.

In the resumption of the suspended game, Daniel Hudson (5-2) got the win and Mark Melancon pitched the seventh for his 38th save. Hudson wasn’t with the Braves when the July 21 game began. Smith (3-9) took the loss.

PHILLIES 8, PIRATES 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double and Philadelphia moved closer to first place in the NL East.

Philadelphia moved within 1 1/2 games of first-place Atlanta, which lost the completion of a suspended game against San Diego 6-5, and won the regularly scheduled game 4-0.

The Phillies bullpen tied a major league record with its 34th blown save, but Philadelphia still won its fourth straight and eighth in 10 games. Brad Miller also went deep, Hector Neris (4-6) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Ian Kennedy earned his 26th save and 10th since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline.

Wilmer Difo had a pinch-hit homer for the Pirates. Chasen Shreve (3-2) was the losing pitcher.

CARDINALS 8, CUBS 5, 1ST GAME

CARDINALS 12, CUBS 4, 2ND GAME

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis matched a team record with its 14th straight victory by completing a doubleheader sweep over Chicago behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots from Lars Nootbaar.

Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as Cardinals batters went deep five times in the nightcap to equal the longest winning streak in club history, set in July 1935. The run has rocketed St. Louis into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games.

Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away. O’Neill’s homer was his 31st of the season, second of the day and 10th in September.

The Cardinals powered past the Cubs in the opener, riding O’Neill’s and Paul Goldschmidt’s 30th homers and José Rondon’s pinch-hit two-run shot.

Patrick Wisdom launched his 28th homer and fellow Cubs rookie Frank Schwindel extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a single. Chicago lost its fourth straight and eighth in nine.

Dakota Hudson (1-0) earned the win.

Zach Davies (6-12) was roughed up for the fourth straight start and lost his sixth consecutive decision. The right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in two innings.

In the opener, Tommy Edman finished with three hits and Alex Reyes (10-8) got five outs for the win.

Sergio Alcántara homered for Chicago. Justin Steele (3-4) took the loss.

BREWERS 5, METS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer turned in a strong outing and Milwaukee hit three home runs in snapping a five-game skid in a win over New York.

Kolten Wong, Willy Adames and Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to two for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018.

The Brewers have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Mets in Milwaukee, including seven in a row.

Lauer (7-5) retired 18 of 19 batters during one stretch. He gave up one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out nine. Brent Suter and Josh Hader closed it out.

The Mets jumped on Lauer immediately. Brandon Nimmo led off the game with a triple and scored on Francisco Lindor’s groundout.

Tylor Megill (3-6) took the loss, giving up four runs and five hits in four innings.

GIANTS 7, ROCKIES 2

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls by San Francisco, and the NL West-leading Giants became the season’s first 100-win team.

San Francisco maintained its one-game advantage over the Dodgers, who beat Arizona. The Giants have won 16 of 20.

Kervin Castro (1-0) tossed two innings for his first major league victory, and the Giants reached 100 wins for the first time since going 100-62 in 2003.

In the seventh, Yastrzemski followed singles by Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria with his 25th homer off reliever Ashton Goudeau (1-1). Buster Posey’ added an RBI single. Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt added solo home runs.

.Colorado’s Peter Lambert made his first start since Sept. 20, 2019. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2020 and allowed two runs on four hits 3 2/3 innings.

The Rockies scored their runs in the first inning with RBI singles by Charlie Blackmon and Elías Díaz.

DODGERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer, Chris Taylor robbed a pair of potential extra-base hits on defense in the ninth inning and Los Angeles kept pace with San Francisco in the NL West race.

The Dodgers (99-55) remained one game back of the San Francisco Giants (100-54) with eight games left for both teams. The Giants also won Friday, beating the Rockies 7-2.

Pollock robbed Josh Rojas of an extra-base hit with a leaping grab at the wall in the first inning and launched his 17th homer of the season to left center in the second.

Tony Gonsolin (4-1) started for the Dodgers, giving up two runs over five innings. He struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked none. Kenley Jansen earned his 35th save.

Humberto Castellanos (2-2) took the loss, giving up three runs over five innings. Kole Calhoun hit a solo homer in the second inning while Josh VanMeter had an RBI single.

REDS 8, NATIONALS 7, 11 INNINGS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino drove in TJ Friedl from second base with a game-ending single off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia, and Cincinnati edged Washington.

Aquino’s sharp one-hopper off Mason Thompson (1-2) trickled into short right field.

Despite the victory, the Reds fell further behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card because the Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati is six games back of the Redbirds with eight to play — and Philadelphia in between.

Art Warren (3-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 11th. Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suárez, Max Schrock and pinch-hitter Delino DeShields homered for the Reds.

Alcides Escobar and Keibert Ruiz homered for Washington.

MARINERS 6, ANGELS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and streaking Seattle held off Los Angeles to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase.

Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners made an unconventional move. They walked Shohei Ohtani intentionally with nobody on and one out, putting the potential tying run on base. Ohtani advanced to third on Phil Gosselin’s double, and an intentional walk to Jared Walsh loaded the bases. Paul Sewald then struck out Jack Mayfield and got Jose Rojas on a grounder to first for his 11th save.

The Mariners won their season-high sixth straight and remained two games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Seattle is tied with Toronto at 85-69 after the Blue Jays lost to Minnesota.

Max Stassi homered and drove in three runs for the Angels (73-81), who have dropped seven of eight and are one loss from their sixth straight losing season.

Joe Smith (4-4) got the win. Jimmy Herget (2-2) took the loss.

ATHLETICS 14, ASTROS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and became the first Athletics pitcher in 20 years to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, helping Oakland pound Houston to support its slim playoff hopes.

Starling Marte had four hits and four RBIs as the A’s snapped a four-game skid. Oakland is four games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, with the Mariners and Blue Jays also in front of the A’s.

Matt Olson drove in four for Oakland. Chad Pinder added a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning.

Jose Altuve hit his 30th home run for the Astros. Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West remains three over Seattle.

Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was scratched from his scheduled start and placed on the 10-day injured list with neck soreness. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner could return before the playoffs.

Two years after serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, Montas (13-9) was dominant while helping the A’s stave off elimination in the AL West and preventing the first-place Astros from inching closer to the division title. He allowed one run, had eight strikeouts, walked three and hit two batters.

Yusmeiro Petit and Domingo Acevedo retired three batters apiece to complete the two-hitter.

WHITE SOX 1, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as Chicago beat Cleveland in Shane Bieber’s return.

The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative.

Bieber retired all nine hitters he faced in his first start since June 13 after missing over three months because of a strained right shoulder.

Luis Robert hit a leadoff home run in the fifth for the White Sox, who clinched the AL Central on Thursday.

Cease (13-7) struck out nine and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Liam Hendricks earned his 35th save.

Trevor Stephan (3-1) took the loss.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs in Kansas City's win over Detroit.

The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining.

Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three and hit a batter. Four relievers finished, with Scott Barlow pitching the ninth for his 15th save.

Ryan O’Hearn also drove in a run for the Royals. Eric Haase had an RBI single for the Tigers.

Domingo Tapia (4-0) earned the victory; Alex Lange (0-3) took the loss.

RANGERS 8, ORIOLES 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adolis García hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Texas snapped a five-game losing streak.

Baltimore centerfielder Cedric Mullins became the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season after he hit a three-run shot in the second — his first homer since Sept. 11.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer for the Rangers.

Josh Sborz (4-3) picked up the win and Joe Barlow earned his eighth save. Connor Greene (1-3) took the loss.

TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled José Berríos’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto’s postseason hopes.

Buxton hit his 15th home run of the season in a three-run third inning against Berríos (12-9) pitched six seasons for the Twins after being a first-round draft pick by the club in 2012.

The New York Yankees beat Boston 8-3 on Friday. The Blue Jays are two games back in the race for the second AL wild-card spot.

Marcus Semien hit his 42nd home run for Toronto. Berríos finished with three runs allowed in six innings with 10 strikeouts.

Bailey Ober (3-3) surrendered one run over 5 1/3 innings for Minnesota, which has won four in a row.