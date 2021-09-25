Lynn scheduled to start for White Sox at Indians

Chicago White Sox (87-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (75-78, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-5, 2.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (3-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +157, White Sox -184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 38-40 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .349.

The White Sox have gone 38-40 away from home. Chicago's lineup has 179 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 29 homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 1-0. Dylan Cease notched his 13th victory and Luis Robert went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Trevor Stephan registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 35 home runs and is batting .267.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 152 hits and is batting .305.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow).