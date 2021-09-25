Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 14, Akr. Buchtel 10

Ashland Crestview 35, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10

Barnesville 50, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Cin. College Prep. 56, Day. Christian 6

Cin. Country Day 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8

Cin. Purcell Marian 61, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 28

Cin. Taft 13, Cin. Withrow 7

Cle. St. Ignatius 24, River Rouge, Mich. 12

Delphos Jefferson 47, Ada 21

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Hunting Valley University 28

Harrison 38, Oxford Talawanda 7

Independence 28, Garfield Hts. Trinity 16

Lakewood St. Edward 58, Beacon Hill, Va. 0

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Fairfield Christian 6

Landmark Christian 42, Franklin Middletown Christian 0

Lisbon Beaver 47, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16

Norwalk St. Paul 24, Plymouth 21

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 32, Chillicothe Huntington 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service