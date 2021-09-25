Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carnahan 24, Gateway 14

Clayton 44, Principia 36

East St. Louis, Ill. 48, Living Word Christian School 2

Ladue Horton Watkins 35, Ritenour 0

Lighthouse Christian 26, Tomball Homeschool, Texas 20

MICDS 35, Burroughs 0

McCluer 64, Affton 0

Nixa 54, Neosho 20

Priory 36, Westminster Christian 22

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

St. Michael 45, Central Academy(Kansas City) 8

University City 18, Normandy 10

Vashon 48, Roosevelt 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service