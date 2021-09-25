Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Carnahan 24, Gateway 14
Clayton 44, Principia 36
East St. Louis, Ill. 48, Living Word Christian School 2
Ladue Horton Watkins 35, Ritenour 0
Lighthouse Christian 26, Tomball Homeschool, Texas 20
MICDS 35, Burroughs 0
McCluer 64, Affton 0
Nixa 54, Neosho 20
Priory 36, Westminster Christian 22
St. Michael 45, Central Academy(Kansas City) 8
University City 18, Normandy 10
Vashon 48, Roosevelt 6
___
