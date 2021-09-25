Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Kennedy 34, Tahoma 17
North Mason 27, Kingston 13
Shadle Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments