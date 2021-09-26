Stephen F. Austin routs Division II start-up Lincoln, 61-13

Tre' Henderson ran for two touchdowns and Tkai Lloyd pounced on a blocked punt for a touchdown as Stephen F. Austin jumped out to a 38-0 lead in the first half and coasted to a 61-13 win over Division II Lincoln University on Saturday Night.

The Oaklanders are playing their inaugural season of college football.

Bruce Harmon blocked an Oswaldo Ochoa punt on fourth-and-12 at the Lincoln 23 and Lloyd fell on the loose ball in the end zone for the touchdown to give the Lumberjacks a 24-0 lead in the first quarter. Henderson, who scored from the 1 in the first quarter, added a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the 38-0 lead.

Camero Burston threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Faizon Knight as time expired in the first half to get the Oaklanders (1-2) on the scoreboard, one of just three completions Lincoln managed in 17 attempts. Lincoln ran the ball 45 times for 82 net yards.

Trae Self completed 12 of 15 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown and was picked off once for Stephen F. Austin (3-1), playing its final tuneup before traveling to play Sam Houston State in the Battle of the Pineywoods.

