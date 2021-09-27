New England Revolution and Montreal hit the pitch

New England Revolution (19-4-5) vs. CF Montreal (10-9-7)

Montreal; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +144, New England +174, Draw +259; over/under is 0.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal and the New England Revolution take the field.

Montreal finished 8-13-2 overall and 4-8-1 at home during the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road during the 2020 season. New England scored 33 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 29.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Aljaz Struna (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured).

New England: Emmanuel Boateng, Maciel, Edward Kizza.