Atlanta United FC hosts Inter Miami CF, tries for 4th straight home win

Inter Miami CF (9-11-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-8-9)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -141, Inter Miami CF +368, Draw +290; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Inter Miami CF trying for its fourth home victory in a row.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Amar Sejdic (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Jorge Figal, Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).