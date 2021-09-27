Sports
Real Salt Lake hosts Los Angeles, aims for 6th straight home victory
LA Galaxy (11-10-5) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-10-6)
Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +100, Los Angeles +258, Draw +275; over/under is 5.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts Los Angeles trying for its sixth home victory in a row.
Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home games. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season and had 16 assists.
The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-6-2 on the road. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.
The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Bobby Wood, Marcelo Silva (injured).
Los Angeles: Derrick Williams.
