Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

San Jose Earthquakes square off against the Seattle Sounders

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders FC (14-5-6) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (8-9-9)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +120, Seattle +223, Draw +253; over/under is 1.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders hit the field.

The Earthquakes compiled an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home games. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Shea Salinas (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Siad Haji (injured).

Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Jordan Morris (injured).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

McKenzie expected to start for the Indians against the White Sox

September 27, 2021 3:03 AM

Sports

Blackburn expected to start as Oakland hosts Houston

September 27, 2021 3:03 AM

Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

September 27, 2021 3:03 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service