Flexen expected to start for the Mariners against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (85-71, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (86-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (10-14, 3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (13-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -110, Athletics -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will face off on Monday.

The Mariners are 42-33 on their home turf. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .364.

The Athletics are 42-33 on the road. Oakland has slugged .406 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .546.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Joe Smith earned his third victory and Cal Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jake Diekman registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 63 extra base hits and is batting .216.

Olson leads the Athletics with 109 RBIs and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .241 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Jed Lowrie: (hand), Josh Harrison: (undisclosed), Elvis Andrus: (leg), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).