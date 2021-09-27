Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Eastern Montgomery 34, Bland County 8
Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Rustburg 14
William Campbell 28, Altavista 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Eastern Montgomery 34, Bland County 8
Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Rustburg 14
William Campbell 28, Altavista 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Canes fans hoping to watch the team in person this season will have new procedures to follow, including mandatory masks and a health survey. Here’s the lowdown.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments