Alexy expected to start as Rangers host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (74-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (57-99, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Packy Naughton (0-3, 5.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Rangers: A.J. Alexy (2-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -103, Angels -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will face off on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 33-42 on their home turf. The Texas pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jordan Lyles leads them with a mark of 7.2.

The Angels are 34-40 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .406 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .589.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-0. A.J. Alexy earned his second victory and Jose Trevino went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Texas. Jaime Barria registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .459.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is slugging .589.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Angels: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Jaime Barria: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).