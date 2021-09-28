Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Win-E-Mac, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11

Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

Albert Lea def. Austin, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13

Alexandria def. Rocori, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15

Andover def. Elk River, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-12, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20

Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-14, 25-9

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Lake of the Woods, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 15-5

Barnesville def. Henning, 23-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-12

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 29-27, 25-14, 14-25, 22-25, 15-8

Belle Plaine def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-18, 25-19, 8-25, 25-14

Bemidji def. Moorhead, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9

Big Lake def. Zimmerman, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Blake def. Breck, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20

Breckenridge def. Frazee, 25-11, 25-12, 25-6

Byron def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

Canby def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Cannon Falls def. Medford, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-16, 27-25, 12-25, 19-25, 15-13

Chanhassen def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10

Cloquet def. Esko, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13

Concordia Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16

DeLaSalle def. Visitation, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Perham, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

East Ridge def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9

Eden Prairie def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Osakis, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23

Edina def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20

Ely def. Duluth Marshall, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14

Fertile-Beltrami def. NCEUH, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

Fillmore Central def. Rushford-Peterson, 14-25, 19-25, 25-16, 28-26, 16-14

Floodwood def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15

Forest Lake def. Stillwater, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21

Fosston def. Park Christian, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16

Greenway def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21

Hawley def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18

Hayfield def. United South Central, 25-21, 25-14, 26-24

Hermantown def. Virginia, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12

Holy Family Catholic def. Norwood-Young America, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13

Hopkins def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-23, 25-13

Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-19, 25-23, 25-8

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Legacy Christian def. PACT Charter, 25-22, 25-10, 25-11

Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 26-24, 29-31, 26-24, 25-18

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Lake Park-Audubon, 14-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-18

Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-21, 25-17, 25-9

Minneota def. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-11, 25-5

Monticello def. Becker, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18

Mounds Park Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-9, 25-9, 25-20

Mounds View def. Irondale, 21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-13

Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-10, 22-25, 25-11, 25-27, 15-5

Nevis def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17

New London-Spicer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-13

Nicollet def. Madelia, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16

North Branch def. Princeton, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10

Northfield def. Rochester Century, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21

Park (Cottage Grove) def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-20, 27-25

Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, 26-24

Providence Academy def. Totino-Grace, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Rockford def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Rogers def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-12, 25-8

Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13

Rush City def. East Central, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9

Sauk Centre def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Sibley East def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23, 26-28, 15-10

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Mayer-Lutheran

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Adrian, 23-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-13, 15-7

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

Two Rivers def. New Life Academy, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Underwood def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-5, 25-15

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pelican Rapids, 25-23, 29-27, 25-13

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Verndale, 25-16, 25-23, 25-7

Warroad def. Roseau, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14

Watertown-Mayer def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service