Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston against Baltimore

Boston Red Sox (88-69, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-106, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 3.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) Orioles: Zac Lowther (1-2, 7.66 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +206, Red Sox -249; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Boston will face off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 26-53 on their home turf. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .294.

The Red Sox are 39-37 on the road. Boston has slugged .449 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .563 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-2. Marcos Diplan earned his second victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Chris Sale took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 70 extra base hits and is batting .294.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 74 extra base hits and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: (shoulder), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Chris Ellis: (shoulder), Keegan Akin: (adductor), DJ Stewart: (knee), Anthony Santander: (knee), Ramon Urias: (adductor), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Josh Taylor: (back), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).