Weathers scheduled to start for Padres at Dodgers

San Diego Padres (78-79, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-7, 6.10 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.28 ERA, .83 WHIP, 232 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -295, Padres +245; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Diego will face off on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 53-23 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles's lineup has 218 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads them with 35 homers.

The Padres have gone 33-43 away from home. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .362.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Walker Buehler secured his 15th victory and Trea Turner went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Yu Darvish took his 11th loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 62 extra base hits and is batting .246.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 41 home runs and has 95 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 2-8, .257 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Albert Pujols: (undisclosed), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Craig Stammen: (health protocols), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (thumb).