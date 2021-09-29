Rodon scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (82-76, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (90-68, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (7-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (12-5, 2.47 ERA, .96 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -173, Reds +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the White Sox Wednesday.

The White Sox are 50-27 on their home turf. Chicago's lineup has 185 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 29 homers.

The Reds are 38-39 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .310.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Reynaldo Lopez recorded his fourth victory and Luis Robert went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Riley O'Brien registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 154 hits and has 58 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .574.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow), Brian Goodwin: (back).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).