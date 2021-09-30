Gibson, Phillies to take on Anderson, Braves

Philadelphia Phillies (81-77, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (85-72, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (8-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Phillies +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Philadelphia will face off on Thursday.

The Braves are 39-37 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .377.

The Phillies have gone 34-43 away from home. Philadelphia is slugging .408 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .610.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-2. Max Fried earned his 14th victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Atlanta. Aaron Nola registered his ninth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 176 hits and has 82 RBIs.

Harper leads the Phillies with 75 extra base hits and 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Zach Eflin: (knee), Archie Bradley: (oblique), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).