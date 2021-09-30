Otto scheduled to start for Texas against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (75-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-100, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-3, 8.02 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +123, Angels -142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will square off on Thursday.

The Rangers are 34-43 in home games in 2020. Texas's lineup has 160 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads them with 30 homers.

The Angels are 35-41 in road games. Los Angeles is slugging .405 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .584.

The Angels won the last meeting 7-2. Jose Quijada recorded his first victory and Ohtani went 2-for-5 for Los Angeles. Taylor Hearn registered his sixth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is slugging .454.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is batting .256.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Jaime Barria: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).