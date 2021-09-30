NC Courage fires coach Paul Riley after allegations of sexual coercion surface

The NC Courage fired coach Paul Riley Thursday after former players have come forward to accuse him of sexual coercion and the NWSL’s player’s union called for an investigation.

In a statement, the team said the “very serious allegations of misconduct” led to Riley’s dismissal.

Assistant coach Sean Nahas was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“The NC Courage support the players who have come forward and we commend them for bravely sharing their stories,” the team’s statement said. “The North Carolina Football Club is united together in our commitment to creating a safe, positive, and respectful environment, not only within our club but across the league and our great sport.”

A Thursday morning report by The Athletic detailed accusations by Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim, who said Riley lured them into sexual relationships and socialized with his players while coaching the NWSL’s Portland Thorns and two previous teams. The owner of the Thorns told The Athletic that Riley was fired in 2015 in part because of the accusations against him.

A 58-year-old Englishman, Riley joined the Western New York Flash as head coach and came with the team to the Triangle when it became the Courage following Stephen Malik’s purchase of the club in 2017.

Following the allegations against Riley published Thursday morning, the NWSL Player’s Association issued statements calling for an investigation. The organization issued a statement saying “words cannot adequately capture our anger, pain, sadness and disappointment.”

The Athletic reported requests by Farrelly and Shim for a further investigation into Riley’s behavior were denied by the NWSL because Farrelly’s 2015 complaint was “investigated to conclusion.”

But, on Thursday, NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird supported the team’s move to fire Riley and said a new investigation would commence.

“I was shocked and disgusted to read the new allegations reported in The Athletic this morning,” Baird said in a statement. “The league, in concert with the North Carolina Courage, has reacted swiftly in response to these new allegations, and former head coach Paul Riley has been terminated.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Baird added that the case is being forwarded for further investigation to the Denver-based US Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit formed in 2017 that works to end abuse in sports.

“A safe and secure work environment is a top priority for the league and its collective ownership,” Baird said. “The league has in place a comprehensive anti-harassment/anti-discrimination policy. In addition, the league has mandated that league and team staff who regularly interact with players participate in training conducted by the US Center for SafeSport, and is further mandating background checks and additional screening for those same individuals.”

In addition, players have a new avenue for reporting issues.

“We are implementing a new anonymous reporting process, whereby players, team and league staff may text concerns to the league, which will be promptly investigated,” Baird said. “We ask our players and all associated with the league to raise their concerns to us, as we continue to make our league a safe, positive, and respectful environment for our players, clubs, staff, and fans.”

Riley has coached in the United States since 1986. In an email to the Athletic, he said the allegations were “completely untrue” and “I have never had sex with, or made sexual advances towards these players.”

With Riley as their coach, the Courage have become one of the sport’s top teams, winning two NWSL championships, three regular-season titles and distinguishing themselves against some of the best European teams in exhibition competition.

The Courage are currently third in the NWSL standings with a game against the Washington Spirit scheduled for Friday night at 7 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 3:41 PM.