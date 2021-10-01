Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 48, Knoxville Carter 14
Jellico 40, Lynn Camp, Ky. 38
Marshall County 41, Lawrence County 18
Memphis Academy (MAHS) 42, Freedom Prep 6
Riverdale 35, Siegel 0
Sheffield 26, Memphis Business 0
Station Camp 28, Mt. Juliet 27
Summertown 19, Loretto 0
___
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments