Kershaw scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (95-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (7-5, 2.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-8, 3.38 ERA, .99 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -205, Brewers +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Dodgers Friday.

The Dodgers are 55-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Corey Seager with a mark of .384.

The Brewers are 50-28 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .397 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .496.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 16-4. Julio Urias earned his fourth victory and A.J. Pollock went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs for Los Angeles. Alec Bettinger registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 36 home runs and is batting .247.

Garcia leads the Brewers with 29 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (neck).

Brewers: Devin Williams: (hand), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).